Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $303,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 1,081,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,324,655. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.