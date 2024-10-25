Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.89. 324,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,064. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $433.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

