Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 5,641 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $10,937,000.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
GPIX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,110. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $49.94.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
