Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 132,050 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 244,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,622. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

