Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.90. 1,410,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

