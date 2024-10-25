Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 6,039 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

