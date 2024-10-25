Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $571.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

