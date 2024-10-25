Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 175,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 29,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $271.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

