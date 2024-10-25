Financial Survey: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 1st Source and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

1st Source currently has a consensus target price of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 1st Source is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $376.44 million 3.72 $124.93 million $4.97 11.50 First Bancorp $384.94 million 4.38 $104.13 million $2.77 14.79

This table compares 1st Source and First Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1st Source has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Bancorp. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. 1st Source pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 23.23% 12.02% 1.47% First Bancorp 20.17% 8.39% 0.94%

Summary

1st Source beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

