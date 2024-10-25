First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. 550,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.