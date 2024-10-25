First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRBA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRBA

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.