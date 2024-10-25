First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. 715,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,121.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

