First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
First Internet Bancorp Price Performance
INBK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
