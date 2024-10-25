First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

