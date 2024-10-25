First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $30.95. 1,014,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

