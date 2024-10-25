First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.83.

TSE FM opened at C$18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$30.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

