First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. 139,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,209. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $955.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.