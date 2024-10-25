First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 568.5% in October

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 568.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FEX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $106.68.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.