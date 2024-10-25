First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 568.5% in October

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 568.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FEX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $106.68.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3502 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

