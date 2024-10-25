Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 155.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after buying an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flowserve by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,479. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

