Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) disclosed its financial outcomes on October 24, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing the results, available as Exhibit 99.1 within this Form 8-K filing.
In the statement, Susan K. Cullen, the Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer of Flushing Financial Corporation, endorsed the report. The company’s headquarters are located at 220 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, and can be reached at (718) 961-5400.
This disclosure fulfills the regulatory obligations specified under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For further insights, the attached press release dated October 24, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1) may be referenced for additional information.
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
