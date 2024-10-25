Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £203 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £188 ($244.09) to £203 ($263.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £201.47 ($261.58).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

About Flutter Entertainment

Shares of FLTR traded down GBX 210 ($2.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £173.60 ($225.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £170.60 and a 200 day moving average price of £158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,064.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £120.20 ($156.06) and a fifty-two week high of £188.45 ($244.68).

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.