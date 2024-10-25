Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £203 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £188 ($244.09) to £203 ($263.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £201.47 ($261.58).
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
