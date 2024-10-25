On October 25, 2024, Flutter Entertainment Plc, a leading global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, announced via the Regulatory News Service in London that it will be releasing its third-quarter financial results. The company will also be hosting a webcast and conference call on November 12, 2024.
The announcement, known as the “RNS Announcement,” is in compliance with the disclosure requirements set forth by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This information can be found in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Flutter Entertainment Plc.
Flutter Entertainment Plc continues to uphold transparency and timely disclosure practices as it navigates the dynamic landscape of the sports betting and gaming industry. For further information and updates regarding the Q3 2024 financial results release and the upcoming webcast and conference call, interested parties can refer to the company’s official communications channels.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flutter Entertainment’s 8K filing here.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
