Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fonix Mobile Price Performance
Shares of LON FNX opened at GBX 239 ($3.10) on Friday. Fonix Mobile has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 295 ($3.83). The company has a market cap of £236.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
About Fonix Mobile
