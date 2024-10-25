Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FNX opened at GBX 239 ($3.10) on Friday. Fonix Mobile has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 295 ($3.83). The company has a market cap of £236.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

