Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.20. 7,219,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 52,856,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

