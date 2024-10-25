Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

