Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,467 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $60.61 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

