Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 86,525 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $69,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $63,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,517,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,387,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

