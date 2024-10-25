Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 46077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

Freedom Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freedom Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Freedom by 110.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Freedom by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Freedom by 901.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Freedom in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Freedom by 44.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.