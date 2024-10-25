Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 46077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.
Freedom Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.05.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
