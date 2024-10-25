Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 285,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

