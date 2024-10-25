Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.25. Frontline shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 834,470 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.

Get Frontline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontline

Frontline Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Frontline by 75.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.