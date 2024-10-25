FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.900-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.90-$8.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCN stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.09. 454,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,501. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

