Fusionist (ACE) Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $86.20 million and $6.63 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.1442887 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,258,462.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

