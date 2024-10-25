FY2024 EPS Estimate for Slate Retail REIT Boosted by Analyst

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Retail REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

