FY2024 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Increased by Analyst

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LendingClub by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

