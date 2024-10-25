FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Mattel Issued By DA Davidson

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mattel by 584.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.