FY2025 EPS Forecast for Pollard Banknote Reduced by Analyst

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.58 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PBL. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

TSE PBL opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.70. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $110,510. 64.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

