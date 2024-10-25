FY2028 EPS Forecast for Alto Neuroscience Lowered by Analyst

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for Alto Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $4.12 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.