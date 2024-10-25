G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $12.23. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1,719 shares traded.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

