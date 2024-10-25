Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day moving average is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

