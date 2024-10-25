Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

About Gen Digital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

