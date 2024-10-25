General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $331.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $343.00 to $331.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.08. 137,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a one year low of $236.58 and a one year high of $313.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

