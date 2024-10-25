General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary T. Barra Sells 506,824 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GM opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

