Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 105095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Genesis Land Development Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market cap of C$235.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.55.

Get Genesis Land Development alerts:

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$94.98 million during the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.