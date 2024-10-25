Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has recently disclosed a major step forward in its research initiatives aimed at combating lung cancer. The company announced on October 24, 2024, that it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center. This agreement is geared towards exploring the potential of TUSC2, a tumor suppressor gene central to Genprex’s lead drug candidate Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, in combination with ALK-inhibitors specifically for ALK-EML4 positive translocated lung cancer cases.

As part of this development, Genprex also unveiled a collaborative effort with ALK Positive, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the life expectancy and quality of life for ALK-positive (ALK+) lung cancer patients. Both Genprex and ALK Positive will jointly fund the SRA being conducted at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.

The joint research program is designed to investigate the efficacy of REQORSA in combination with ALK-inhibitors as a potential therapeutic approach for ALK+ lung cancer. TUSC2, a gene noted for its frequent deletion in lung cancer, has shown promise in preclinical studies. Researchers from the Rogel Cancer Center’s Judith Tam ALK Lung Cancer Research Initiative presented encouraging preclinical data at the April 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The data suggested that REQORSA induced apoptosis in alectinib-resistant EML4-ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cell lines.

Evidently, the upregulation of TUSC2 through REQORSA treatment in ALK+ lung cancer cell lines hindered the cells’ ability to form colonies, pointing towards a potential treatment strategy. Genprex is enthusiastic about the prospects of REQORSA as it demonstrates effectiveness in reducing cell growth and proliferation in ALK+ NSCLC cell lines by activating apoptotic pathways. These promising preclinical outcomes are driving the company’s consideration for further clinical exploration, indicating REQORSA’s potential as a treatment option for patients progressing on alectinib.

While these developments are encouraging, it is important to note that forward-looking statements featured in this report are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors influencing the actual outcomes of these endeavors may vary and are detailed in Genprex’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risk factors outlined in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Genprex urges caution in building expectations solely based on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements to reflect unforeseen events or changes. Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider these statements within the broader context of risk and potential uncertainties regarding the company’s pursuits in the research and development landscape.

The company didn’t include any financial statements with this filing.

