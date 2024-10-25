Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.33-$23.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.46 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.43.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

