Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.
Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GLAD stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $25.29.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.