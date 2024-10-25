Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 368,546 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

