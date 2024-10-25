Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading 4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. 9,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Global Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,437.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,226 shares of company stock worth $1,872,989. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 45.0% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth $374,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.