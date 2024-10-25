Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $230.75 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

