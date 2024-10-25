Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 18,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.7% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

