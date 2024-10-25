Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $269.96 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $141.02 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

