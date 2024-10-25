Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

